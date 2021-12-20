

Price hike weighing heavy on poor, middle Class



Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by 23 per cent. The bus fare, the only means of transportation for the poor and the middle class, and other transportation costs have increased immediately by almost 40 per cent. Besides transportation, the other sectors are affected simultaneously as the diesel price has gone up by TK 15 a litre. The agriculture sector has already begun to suffer a hard knock. The production cost in the agriculture sector has increased by at least 15 per cent as diesel is consumed in every phase of cultivation like ploughing, pumping water, and transporting agricultural goods to the consumers.



All these are happening amid the crisis of COVID-19. The pandemic has created 3.24 crore 'new poor', according to a survey report. Six months earlier, the number was 2.45 crore- 14.75 per cent of the country's population. It means 79 lac people have become poor since April. People's income has decreased by 30 per cent in cities and 12 per cent in villages, according to the research conducted by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) and the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).



Since the beginning of pandemic, the poor and the middle-class people have been losing their sources of income, combating inflation, and struggling for livelihood. The oil price hike is increasing inflation, raising daily expenses and making their life even more miserable.



People now fear that the price of electricity and gas will also go up following the oil price hike, as oil price hikes will also increase electricity production prices. If the electricity and the gas price go up, all industrial and commercial sectors of the country will face the consequences. Thus, the poor and middle-class people will encounter another price hike.



The oil price hike is a global issue, and the majority of the countries prioritised tax cuts to control it. European Commission last month took measures like energy tax cuts and state aid to protect the low-income people. Our neighbouring country India also reduced taxes on petrol and diesel to lessen the adverse impacts on the life of people, which resulted in 12 rupees to 17 rupees drop in fuel prices at consumer levels. Sri Lanka decided not to raise the fuel prices.



While other counties either reduced or maintained the oil price stable by cutting duties and taxes, our administration increased the price without considering the effects of oil price hikes on the poor and the middle-class people who are already exhausted by the impacts of the corona pandemic. In these circumstances the oil price suddenly fell below 80 dollars a barrel, weeks ago. Experts believe there will be an excess of oil supply for the next half a year as the world's biggest economies are supplying oil from their strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) based on the request from the USA.



What should the BPC do if the oil price falls steeply in the international market? Should the BPC not adjust the oil price as it adjusted a few days ago following the global price hike? If we look back, the BPC did not fix the oil price when the price was at its lowest in the international market, and by doing that, the BPC made a profit of nearly TK 500 billion during the past seven years.



However, when the oil price hiked in the international market, the BPC decided not to bear the subsidy even more than five months. It adjusted oil prices in haste, ignoring the multidimensional consequences of the price hike on the economy. The poor and the middle class are now the victims of ruthless market volatility.



Therefore, the administration should consider the miserable life of the poor and the middle-class people and lower the oil price by cutting the taxes on fuel sales to revert the transportation cost to its previous level. At the same time, it should strictly monitor curtailers to protect the market from artificial scarcities and maintain the retail price of the essential goods to the range of the poor and the middle-class people.

The writer is an assistant professor of English at the International University of Business

Agriculture and Technology







