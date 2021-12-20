Are we doing enough for social start-ups ?

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Sustainability has become a buzzword in the recent time. However, the question remains, are we doing enough for the social businesses? Are we facilitating the necessary support towards the social startups that aids the implementation of SDGs and the triple bottom line? Or, is there an institutional void when it comes to supporting the social startups!



Social Startups refer to the kind of startups that develop, fund and implement solutions to social, cultural, or environmental issues through a business model. For example, SWAP is a Bangladeshi company which has raised a total of $28.3M in funding over 2 rounds. Their latest funding was raised on Oct 28, 2021 from a Series A round.



This is Bangladesh's first re-commerce platform as they claim and besides making profit, they are pioneering a very significant agenda of true sustainability which is circulating economy implementation by increasing the lifecycle of products, recycling, reusing and assisting the resale of different household items, gadgets, electronics, etc.



Now the question is, despite Swap attempting to solve a social issue and address a sustainability (SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production) agenda, are they receiving any special treatment in Bangladesh, in terms of funding?



Social innovation and social entrepreneurship have significant economic potential, especially in developing and emerging economies. Social enterprises address prevailing social challenges, issues, and inequalities with solutions that provide better outcomes than existing solutions.



These organizations do not focus on profit maximization alone and consider an altruistic approach to prioritize social problem solving with for-profit or nonprofit agendas. A developing economy act as a critical motivator for many entrepreneurial initiatives to address issues and concerns of modern society. Social enterprises are operated with the intention of doing social good with a nonprofit purpose governed by a democratic board that would return any surplus income back to the business.



Within the broad range of social enterprises, social entrepreneurship, and social innovation, social financing received very little attention despite the fact that middle-income countries like Bangladesh have great potential for social financing in the future.



Entrepreneurial financing in socially invested organizations essentially differs from those focuses on for-profit initiatives. There is a significant difference in culture, infrastructural, and institutional support in developing countries compare to a developed one. While conventional investors use metrics such as profit and growth, in social entrepreneurs, the value propositions are driven by social, environmental, or financial goals.



This results in a gap for available funding in the conventional funding model when it comes to funding social enterprises, especially in developing nations. Although this gap used to be addressed by donation in the early days, it was later discovered that there are better alternatives of external financing sources that address the concerns of contributions.



In the Bangladesh context, we already graduated from an LDC economy. This graduation indicates the future of donations and aid funds will dry up, and yet many of the development work and social initiatives need to sustain.



Globally, a range of tools from Social impact bonds, a result-driven public sector financing measure, to hybrid models combining a balance of debt, equity, and donations are utilized to finance social enterprises. Social enterprises have two major sources of financing, financing their operations internally by public funds, revenues, and fees that they earn or by external sources such as grants, debt, equity, or a combination of the three.



To address this most significant challenge for social enterprises, entrepreneurs have been using different tools to arrange funds for their operations. In transitional economies such as India or Bangladesh, conventional lending sources are not well prepared to accommodate the needs of social enterprises.



Since with economic growth, soon there might not be the scope to source for donations, another feasible solution for social businesses or startups is a blended returns approach. The blended returns model focuses on diversifying the debt portfolio of an organization to a set of different stakeholders ranging from the conventional private equity sector to more flexible social investors or a donor body.



They can reduce the cost of funds in part and yet pay for the market rate-based debts they acquire. This comes in line with the concept of Social Impact Bonds, known as 'pay for success financing', which was first introduced in the United Kingdom around 2010. The idea of return is more connected to outcome or results than on a fixed rate, although the fund is usually offered on a fixed-term basis.



Repayment is tied to social developments and the improvement of societies, communities, and people's lives; therefore, these bonds are more like an equity investment. These investors are usually philanthropists with enough funds to donate but invest in social enterprises to aid their growth. The initiatives are currently in practice in many developed nations such as the UK, US, Australia, and Canada.



It is high time Bangladesh realized the potential of social impact bonds. Although they are in practice, there is much scope for growth and scale for these tools to aid future Bangladesh's economic development and growth. We will need policy-level interventions from legislators, promoters, and awareness-raising from individuals, agencies, and institutes that advocate for startups and entrepreneurial initiatives.

QuaziTafsirul Islam, Lecturer of Strategy, Management & HR, Department of Management, School of Business & Economics,North South University.











