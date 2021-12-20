26,800 blankets to be distributed among poor in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Dec 19: District administration is distributing blankets among madrasa and orphanage students in municipality areas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain said, 26,800 blankets have been allocated from the Ministry of Relief and Rehabilitation in the district for poor and cold-hit people; 420 blankets will be distributed in each union while rest ones will be given in four municipalities under the district.

DC further said, Tk 58 lakh are being distributed among Cyclone Jawad-affected people in the district from the ministry.

Blankets and cash are being distributed in the town in the presence of journalists of both print and electronic media.

