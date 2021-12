BARISHAL, Dec 19: The election of Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club will be held on December 24.

A total of 35 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 17 posts of the executive committee.

Of the total, 17 candidates have submitted their nomination papers from Manab -Zakir Parishad while 15 ones from Murad-Miraj Parishad.

Three candidates have submitted nomination papers independently.

A total of 79 voters will cast their votes.