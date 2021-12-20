Seven people killed in road mishaps in five districts

Seven people including a minor girl have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Chapainawabganj, Pirojpur, Dinajpur, Jashore and Bogura, in two days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saju, 22, son of Moqbul, a resident of Bazar Para Village under Chaudala Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a vutvuti (local vehicle) carrying chicken was heading to Bholahat from Chaudala in the morning.

At one stage, the three-wheeler overturned after losing its control over the steering and fell in a roadside ditch in Belal Bazar area, which left its driver Saju critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Saju dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monia, 9, daughter of Monir Hossain, a resident of Char Baleshwar Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila. She was a fourth grader at Uttar Chandipur Government Primary School.

Indurkani PS OC (Investigation) SM Shamim Ahmed said a van hit Monia in the area in the morning while she was going to school, which left her dead on the spot.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

JASHORE: A battery-run easy-bike driver and its one passenger were killed as a truck rammed into the vehicle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Two other people were also injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as easy-bike driver Ruhul Amin, 30, son of Abdul Motaleb, and passenger Yousuf Ali, 39, son of Abdul Quader. They both were residents of Arifpur Village in Sadar Upazila of Jhenidah.

Jashore Kotwali PS OC Tajul Islam said a truck hit hard an easy-bike in front of Satmail Kazi Nazrul Islam College at night, leaving one dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where another succumbed to his injuries, the OC added.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A van-puller and its one passenger were killed as a bus rammed into the vehicle in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as van-puller Saidul Islam, 45, son of Jharu Mandol, and passenger fish trader Jahurul Islam, 38, son of Golam Mostafa. They both were residents of Bhatpail Noyapara Village in neighbouring Fulbari Upazila of the district.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumer Mohanta said a Dinajpur-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' from Dhaka hit hard the van in Tatakpur area in the morning, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Meser Ali, 45, son of late Manser Ali, a resident of Daharpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Meser Ali was going to Nashratpur Bazar from his house in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

A tractor coming from the opposite direction hit hard the motorcycle in Murail Bazar area at around 9am, which left motorcyclist Meser critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Meser Ali to Naogaon Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Meser Ali succumbed to his injuries at around 11am while one the way to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, the law enforcers could not able to seize the tractor and arrest its driver immediately.

Adamdighi PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.







