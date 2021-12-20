Deadly Russell viper rescued at Daulatkhan

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Dec 19: Russell viper, a rare species of venomous snake, was rescued from a house in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The snake was spotted in the kitchen of one Safiullah's house at Ward No. 7 under Bhabanipur Union in the upazila.

Being informed, Forest Department went there, rescued the snake and released it into a deep forest in Tajumuddin Upazila.

Bhola Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Md Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.

He said the Russell viper is on the list of endangered animals. It is commonly found in some Asian countries including India, China, and Thailand.

It is considered one of the most deadly among venomous snakes, as it can successfully transfer its venom to its victim in one sixteenth of a second, the forest official added.







