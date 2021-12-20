Video
Home Countryside

24 detained on different charges in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Our Correspondents

A total of 24 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Noakhali, Rajshahi and Bagerhat, recently.
NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a young man under the Pornography Act from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Thursday.
The arrested person is Yasin Arafat Shakil, 22, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Ghatla Village under Qadirpur Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Saiful Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in London Market area in Ghatla Village at early hours and detained Shakil. He was a juvenile gang leader.
The DB police members also seized some nude photos and video cliffs from his smart phone at that time.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 21 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.
Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, eight were held with drugs and the remaining one was detained on anther charge. The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
BAGERHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two poachers along with a tiger hide in Fakirhat Upazila of the district at night on December 11.
The detainees are Md Azizur Rahman, 45, a resident of Kanchanpur Village in Dumuria Upazila, and Md Sayed of Grameen Residential area under Sonadanga PS in Khulna.
RAB-6 Commander Lt Col Muhammad Mostaq Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katakhali Bazar area at night and detained the duo along with a tiger hide.


