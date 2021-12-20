Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Low internet speed hampers students’ study at RU

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: Low internet speed is causing suffering to students of Rajshahi University (RU) in the district. They are not getting usual WiFi service.
RU administrative Bhaban, Library Bhaban, central auditorium, and Academic Bhaban are maintaining very worse speed of the internet. The internet service is not available in all areas of the RU campus. Halls and the academic building are mostly deprived of proper internet speed.
According to RU sources, non-residential students have to pay Tk 180 each yearly as internet fee while the residential ones Tk 400 each.
While taking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, residential students said, they have been highly dissatisfied with the WiFi service; there is no manpower to maintain WiFi in halls; and a major portion of the students are using rented broadband lines or modem.
Resident Student Ishak of Shaheeed Ziaur Rahman Hall said, "Now most of our activities have been based on internet. But due to low internet speed, we can't do anything. The speed remains between 100 and 150 KBPS. Using this speed YouTube, Facebook or other apps can not be linked."
The same problem is echoed by Rokeya Hall Resident Student Mahfuza Aktar. She said, the WiFi is in the name only, but not in practical life. "I am at finishing stage of my education. I am yet to use in-room WiFi. Earlier, we would get WiFi connection from any place. But t is not available now."
The deplorable internet service was confirmed by Director of the ICT Centre of RU Professor Dr. Md Babul Islam. He said, in this connection discussion has been held with hall provosts. "If they take initiative, we are ready for all cooperation. In fact, increased number of users has slowed the speed of WiFi. I think it can be solved through proper WiFi management. And internet browsing room can be launched for permanent solution."
Deputy VC Professor D. Sultan-Ul-Islam of RU said, the present problem has been due to remaining unused all internet tools for a long time amid Covid-19 pandemic.
"Also we have manpower crisis. It is not possible to appoint technician suddenly. But we have already talked with the Vice-Chancellor. Step will be taken soon in this regard," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26,800 blankets to be distributed among poor in Pirojpur
Students and teachers of Madhabpur Govt Primary School in Kamalganj Upazila
Barishal Press Club  election  Dec 24
Seven people killed in road mishaps in five districts
Deadly Russell viper rescued at Daulatkhan
24 detained on different charges in 3 dists
Locals formed a human chain at Bajra on the bank of the Teesta River in Ulipur Upazila
Low internet speed hampers students’ study at RU


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft