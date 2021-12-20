Low internet speed hampers students’ study at RU

RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: Low internet speed is causing suffering to students of Rajshahi University (RU) in the district. They are not getting usual WiFi service.

RU administrative Bhaban, Library Bhaban, central auditorium, and Academic Bhaban are maintaining very worse speed of the internet. The internet service is not available in all areas of the RU campus. Halls and the academic building are mostly deprived of proper internet speed.

According to RU sources, non-residential students have to pay Tk 180 each yearly as internet fee while the residential ones Tk 400 each.

While taking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, residential students said, they have been highly dissatisfied with the WiFi service; there is no manpower to maintain WiFi in halls; and a major portion of the students are using rented broadband lines or modem.

Resident Student Ishak of Shaheeed Ziaur Rahman Hall said, "Now most of our activities have been based on internet. But due to low internet speed, we can't do anything. The speed remains between 100 and 150 KBPS. Using this speed YouTube, Facebook or other apps can not be linked."

The same problem is echoed by Rokeya Hall Resident Student Mahfuza Aktar. She said, the WiFi is in the name only, but not in practical life. "I am at finishing stage of my education. I am yet to use in-room WiFi. Earlier, we would get WiFi connection from any place. But t is not available now."

The deplorable internet service was confirmed by Director of the ICT Centre of RU Professor Dr. Md Babul Islam. He said, in this connection discussion has been held with hall provosts. "If they take initiative, we are ready for all cooperation. In fact, increased number of users has slowed the speed of WiFi. I think it can be solved through proper WiFi management. And internet browsing room can be launched for permanent solution."

Deputy VC Professor D. Sultan-Ul-Islam of RU said, the present problem has been due to remaining unused all internet tools for a long time amid Covid-19 pandemic.

"Also we have manpower crisis. It is not possible to appoint technician suddenly. But we have already talked with the Vice-Chancellor. Step will be taken soon in this regard," he added.













