Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Irregularities in food, medicine issues found in Narail hospital

MP Mashrafe makes surprise visit

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, Dec 19: After getting various complaints of irregularities, local MP (Narail-2) Mashrafe Bin Mortaza made a surprise inspection to Sadar Hospital in the district on Saturday morning.
According to sources, the law-maker found none of the hospital authorities attending the hospital, and observing different irregularities he expressed his anger. He asked the hospital supervisor for taking necessary measures.
Eye witnesses said, he found irregularities in food management, medicine providing, and attendance of doctors and employees. He rounded different wards and received complaints of irregularities from patients.
Patients are not treated properly, and only three patients were given food on Friday night. But was it was not admitted by the hospital Supervisor  Dr. Asad-uz-Zaman Munsi. But MP challenged him and the supervisor got belied. It was found that many have gone on leaves without submitting leave applications signed by the supervisor.
He added, poor people are coming to the hospital from remote areas; they are not given food properly while physicians are not maintaining attendance regularly.
It cannot be accepted anyway that patients are not getting food and medicine, he warned.
He asked the hospital authority for taking necessary measures about irregularities in the hospital and informing him in the afternoon.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26,800 blankets to be distributed among poor in Pirojpur
Students and teachers of Madhabpur Govt Primary School in Kamalganj Upazila
Barishal Press Club  election  Dec 24
Seven people killed in road mishaps in five districts
Deadly Russell viper rescued at Daulatkhan
24 detained on different charges in 3 dists
Locals formed a human chain at Bajra on the bank of the Teesta River in Ulipur Upazila
Low internet speed hampers students’ study at RU


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft