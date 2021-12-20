Irregularities in food, medicine issues found in Narail hospital

NARAIL, Dec 19: After getting various complaints of irregularities, local MP (Narail-2) Mashrafe Bin Mortaza made a surprise inspection to Sadar Hospital in the district on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the law-maker found none of the hospital authorities attending the hospital, and observing different irregularities he expressed his anger. He asked the hospital supervisor for taking necessary measures.

Eye witnesses said, he found irregularities in food management, medicine providing, and attendance of doctors and employees. He rounded different wards and received complaints of irregularities from patients.

Patients are not treated properly, and only three patients were given food on Friday night. But was it was not admitted by the hospital Supervisor Dr. Asad-uz-Zaman Munsi. But MP challenged him and the supervisor got belied. It was found that many have gone on leaves without submitting leave applications signed by the supervisor.

He added, poor people are coming to the hospital from remote areas; they are not given food properly while physicians are not maintaining attendance regularly.

It cannot be accepted anyway that patients are not getting food and medicine, he warned.

He asked the hospital authority for taking necessary measures about irregularities in the hospital and informing him in the afternoon.











