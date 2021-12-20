

DBBL opens its 220th branch at Rabindra Sarani, Uttara

Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank formally inaugurated the branch. Local dignitaries, businessmen, industrialists and other guests attended the opening programme.

Like other Dutch-Bangla Bank branches, this branch will provide On-line banking facilities including ATM services, Retail, SME and Corporate loans, Credit Card, Agent Banking, mobile banking and foreign remittance services to clients from the opening day.

