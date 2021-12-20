Exim Bank opens its 138th branch at Burichong, Cumilla



Exim Bank inaugurates its 138th branch at Burichong, Cumilla marking the continued progress of the bank. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah inaugurates the branch as chief guest at a programme held at Burichong Branch of the bank on Sunday while Deputy Managing Director of the Bank Shah Md. Abdul Bari presided over the programme.In addition, Principal of Comilla Sonar Bangla College, Abu Salek Mohammad Selim Reza Sourav, Cumilla Regional Manager of the Bank Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the Bank Sanjib Chatterjee and Local dignitaries attended the event.The chief guest of the program Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah spoke detailed about various services and CSR activities of the bank and urged the local people to do banking with the Burichong Branch of the Exim Bank.Local dignitaries also spoke at the inaugural function and they thanked the bank management for opening the branch in Burichong and hoped the people of the area would get the bank's sincere services.