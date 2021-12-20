Video
Monday, 20 December, 2021
Business

Banking Events

Mercantile Bank distributes blankets at Baufal in Patuakhali

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd distributed blankets among 400 helpless cold-hit people        of Baufal upzilla in Patuakhali district. Following an initiative by Bank's Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam, the Kalaiya Branch of MBL arranged the programme to distribute blankets among helpless street people and slum dwellers of the upzilla at Baufal Press Club premises on Sunday, says a press release.
Kamruzzaman Bachchu, President of Baufal Press Club presided over the programme while Ashiqul Islam, HOB of MBL Kalaiya Branch, Md. Monzur Morshed, Vice President of Baufal Press Club, M Ohiduzzamana Duke, General Secretary of Baufal Press Club and Social Worker Nazrul Islam Khan were present among others.


Banking Event
