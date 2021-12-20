Video
IndiGo is serious about cargo: CCO

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

NEW DELHI, Dec 19: IndiGo's first A321ceo freighter plane is scheduled to arrive on time during the first half of 2022 and it will show everyone that the airline is serious about growing its cargo business, the carrier's chief commercial officer (CCO) William Boulter has said.
On April 21, IndiGo had announced that it was in the process of leasing four A321ceo freighter aircraft, each having the capacity to handle 27 tonnes of cargo.
The CCO told PTI in an interview last week that IndiGo was not considering starting its own frequent flyer program right now and is focusing completely on co-branded arrangements with banks.
IndiGo airlines, in partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank, had on December 14 launched a co-branded credit card which allows customers to gain points (6E Rewards) that can be used to purchase tickets on its flights.
A similar co-branded credit card was launched by the airline, in partnership with the HDFC Bank and MasterCard, in February 2020.
On the question if IndiGo is considering to start its own frequent flyer program, he replied in negative.
Boulter added, "At the moment, our focus is very much on the co-branded (credit card) arrangements that we have come to with the banks. We believe that these (cards) deliver customers with a lot of benefits."
A frequent flyer program allows the passenger to earn points while booking the tickets of that airline. He or she can then use those points to purchase air tickets on the same airline or buy items or services from partner companies.
Boulter said IndiGo has the best frequent flyer program in the world and that is low fares.
"People seem to come back a lot to avail of those low fares. Our focus is very much on co-branded arrangement at the moment," he said.
6E Rewards (IndiGo's points system) provides a huge range of potential and capabilities to customers to earn points in a number of their shopping activities, everything from supermarkets to pharmacies to fuel purchase, he mentioned.    -PTI


