‘Jet-2 to resume domestic flights next summer with 6 planes’

NEW DELHI, Dec 19: Jet Airways-II could take to the skies next summer as a full service domestic airline with a fleet of six aircraft.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortia (JKC), successful resolution applicant for reviving Jet, on Friday said it wants to "fast track implementation of approved resolution plan" by beginning to pay stakeholders like exemployees, ticket claimants and lenders.

The statement is aimed at dispelling increasing doubts over Jet's revival due to lack of visible progress following National Company Law Tribunal's approval to the revival process this June.

On the other hand, billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's upcoming startup Akasa has got government no objection certificate and placed order for planes. Tata's acquisition of Air India is also on track.

Lead member of the consortium, proposed promoter and non-executive chairman of Jet Airways Murari Lal Jalan said: "We await the National Company Law Tribunal's decision on our last filing (to fast track implementation of approved resolution plan) and look forward to recommencing operations at the earliest. The consortium is ready with its investments it is time to fund the company immediately for revival of business, without delay."

Florian Fritsch of Kalrock Capital Partners said: ". our teams are working tirelessly to ensure its revival. Jet Airways (2) will commence its operations in 2022 with six narrow body aircraft and reach 100 plus aircraft fleet as a 5-year plan."

The consortium says the process of revalidating Jet's air operator certificate (AOC, or licence) was started in August 2021 and the same has now been fast-tracked.. "confident of receiving the AOC in the coming months and will start operations soon thereafter. Jet has an existing AOC valid until 2023, which was only suspended in 2019 current process is towards removing the said suspension and therefore the time required will be substantially less in comparison to obtaining fresh AOC by a new company."

JKC says it is working to get airport slots and is "confident" of getting them in coming summer.

"The company has received more than 35,000 applications across job categories and the team is shortlisting candidates as per its business requirements. Jet Airways 2.0's new corporate office is in Gurugram and the consortium is looking for a bigger office in Delhi NCR to house the entire team in one office," it added. -TNN

















