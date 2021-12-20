Video
Emirates completes A380 fleet with 123 iconic aircraft

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Emirates received delivery of its 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet, which is also the final new A380 aircraft to join Emirates' fleet.
Emirates was the first airline to announce an order for the A380 at the 2000 Farnborough Air Show when the aircraft was still marketed as the A3XX, says a press release.
This was followed with a firm commitment and additional order for 15 more units at the 2001 Dubai Air Show. Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "The aircraft we are receiving today features our latest cabin products including Premium Economy. Compare it to our very first A380 delivered back in 2008 and you'll see the myriad of enhancements and upgrades invested in ensuring that the Emirates A380 experience is unparalleled."
"The A380 has touched the lives of so many passengers by setting new standards in terms of flying and travel experience. I'm confident that it will continue to do so for decades to come with Emirates, which has continuously introduced new services and products allowing passengers around the world to experience the unique features of their A380s", said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.
The latest Emirates A380 features the airline's latest signature products onboard including First Class Private Suites and Shower Spas, the highly popular A380 Onboard Bar, its new Premium Economy cabin, and the latest inflight entertainment systems .
At the 2021 Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates also announced a major retrofit programme which will see 52 of its existing A380 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy cabins and other enhancements.


