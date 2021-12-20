Final round of Bangabandhu Nat’l Skills Competition on Dec 29-30

The final round of Bangabandhu National Skills Competition-2021 will be held in four venues in Dhaka from 29-30 December.

National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Joint Secretary (administration and finance) Nurul Amin made the announcement during an event held at BIDA Bhaban in Agargaon on Sunday.

The winners of this competition will take part in a global skills competition scheduled for next year's October in Shanghai after a grooming training session of six months.

With the theme "Master Skills Change the World", the "WorldSkills Shanghai-2022" will be held from 12-17 October where Bangladesh has eyed to send contestants in 13 traders.

Earlier this year, NSDA undertook the initiative for selecting competitors who will participate in the competition in Shanghai.

Divisional level competitions were arranged across the country on 30 October and a total of 66 candidates were selected for the final round.

A total of 1,707 candidates from eight divisions - Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rangpur and Barisal - sat for examinations in 13 trades.

The trades include painting and decorating, plastering and drywall systems, fashion technology, print media technology, IT network system administration, web technologies, cloud computing, cyber security, welding, cooking, restaurant services, patisserie, confectionery and bakery.

NSDA Executive Chairman Dulal Krishna Saha also attended the event.















