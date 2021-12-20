Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Final round of Bangabandhu Nat’l Skills Competition on Dec 29-30

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The final round of Bangabandhu National Skills Competition-2021 will be held in four venues in Dhaka from 29-30 December.
National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Joint Secretary (administration and finance) Nurul Amin made the announcement during an event held at BIDA Bhaban in Agargaon on Sunday.
The winners of this competition will take part in a global skills competition scheduled for next year's October in Shanghai after a grooming training session of six months.
With the theme "Master Skills Change the World", the "WorldSkills Shanghai-2022" will be held from 12-17 October where Bangladesh has eyed to send contestants in 13 traders.
Earlier this year, NSDA undertook the initiative for selecting competitors who will participate in the competition in Shanghai.
Divisional level competitions were arranged across the country on 30 October and a total of 66 candidates were selected for the final round.
A total of 1,707 candidates from eight divisions - Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rangpur and Barisal - sat for examinations in 13 trades.
The trades include painting and decorating, plastering and drywall systems, fashion technology, print media technology, IT network system administration, web technologies, cloud computing, cyber security, welding, cooking, restaurant services, patisserie, confectionery and bakery.
NSDA Executive Chairman Dulal Krishna Saha also attended the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL opens its 220th branch at Rabindra Sarani, Uttara
Exim Bank opens its 138th branch at Burichong, Cumilla
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets at Baufal in Patuakhali
RBI: Partial ban on crypto won’t work
IndiGo is serious about cargo: CCO
‘Jet-2 to resume domestic flights next summer with 6 planes’
Emirates completes A380 fleet with 123 iconic aircraft


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft