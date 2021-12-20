Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak oil, food imports surge to $12.4b in July-Nov

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19: Pakistan's oil and eatable import bill surged by 78 per cent to $12.4 billion in the July-November period compared to $6.97bn in the corresponding period last year owing to higher international prices and massive depreciation of the rupee.
The total import bill increased by 69.57pc to $33.01bn in 5MFY22 against $19.46bn in the corresponding period last year.
The share of these products in total import bill also rose to 37.56pc in 5MFY22. The steady increase in import bill of these two sectors are triggering trade deficit and pose a threat of exerting pressures on the external side of the government.
Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that the import bill of oil increased by over 112.33pc to $8.38bn in 5MFY22 from $3.95bn over the corresponding months of last year. Also the unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum products for domestic users was seen during the period.
Further breakup showed that the import of petroleum products went up by 128.89pc in value and 26.35pc in quantity. Crude oil imports rose by 89.48pc in value and 1.81pc in quantity during the period under review while those of liquefied natural gas increased by 120.27pc in value. Liquefied petroleum gas imports jumped by 42.69pc in value in 5MFY22.
The food import bill rose by over 32.99pc to $4.02bn in 5MFy22 from $3.02bn over the corresponding period last year to bridge the gap in food production.
The rising food imports and the consequent trade deficit is yet another source of worry for the government. Pakistan spent over $8bn on the import of edible items in the last fiscal year.
The import bill will go up further in the coming months because the government has decided to import 0.6m tonnes of sugar and 4m tonnes of wheat to build strategic reserves.
Within the food group, the major contribution came from wheat, sugar, edible oil, spices, tea and pulses. Edible oil imports witnessed a substantial increase in both quantity and value terms. Due to rising world prices, the palm oil import bill grew by 74.34pc in value in 5MFY22 to $1.52bn from $876.019m in 5MFY21.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL opens its 220th branch at Rabindra Sarani, Uttara
Exim Bank opens its 138th branch at Burichong, Cumilla
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets at Baufal in Patuakhali
RBI: Partial ban on crypto won’t work
IndiGo is serious about cargo: CCO
‘Jet-2 to resume domestic flights next summer with 6 planes’
Emirates completes A380 fleet with 123 iconic aircraft


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft