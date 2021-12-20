Pak oil, food imports surge to $12.4b in July-Nov

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19: Pakistan's oil and eatable import bill surged by 78 per cent to $12.4 billion in the July-November period compared to $6.97bn in the corresponding period last year owing to higher international prices and massive depreciation of the rupee.

The total import bill increased by 69.57pc to $33.01bn in 5MFY22 against $19.46bn in the corresponding period last year.

The share of these products in total import bill also rose to 37.56pc in 5MFY22. The steady increase in import bill of these two sectors are triggering trade deficit and pose a threat of exerting pressures on the external side of the government.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that the import bill of oil increased by over 112.33pc to $8.38bn in 5MFY22 from $3.95bn over the corresponding months of last year. Also the unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum products for domestic users was seen during the period.

Further breakup showed that the import of petroleum products went up by 128.89pc in value and 26.35pc in quantity. Crude oil imports rose by 89.48pc in value and 1.81pc in quantity during the period under review while those of liquefied natural gas increased by 120.27pc in value. Liquefied petroleum gas imports jumped by 42.69pc in value in 5MFY22.

The food import bill rose by over 32.99pc to $4.02bn in 5MFy22 from $3.02bn over the corresponding period last year to bridge the gap in food production.

The rising food imports and the consequent trade deficit is yet another source of worry for the government. Pakistan spent over $8bn on the import of edible items in the last fiscal year.

The import bill will go up further in the coming months because the government has decided to import 0.6m tonnes of sugar and 4m tonnes of wheat to build strategic reserves.

Within the food group, the major contribution came from wheat, sugar, edible oil, spices, tea and pulses. Edible oil imports witnessed a substantial increase in both quantity and value terms. Due to rising world prices, the palm oil import bill grew by 74.34pc in value in 5MFY22 to $1.52bn from $876.019m in 5MFY21. -Dawn









