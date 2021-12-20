Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pran Foods staff receiving salary, allowance thru bKash

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Pran Foods staff receiving salary, allowance thru bKash

Pran Foods staff receiving salary, allowance thru bKash

Pran Foods Limited, a concern of Pran Group, has been disbursing salaries and other allowances to their employees through bKash. Now, more than 12,500 employees of the company have been receiving their salaries and allowances directly to their bKash accounts.
Digital salary disbursement solution of bKash has reduced the hassle of cash handling in salary disbursement of Pran Foods and ensured instant salary transfer to the employees' bKash accounts, says a press release.
A programme has been arranged on the initiation of digital salary disbursement through bKash. Senior officials of both the organizations have discussed about the automated and cashless digital salary disbursement to the employees of the group's other concerns in a larger way in coming days.
Eleash Mridha, Managing Director of PRAN Group and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash were present at the event. Among others, Masrur Chowdhury, EVP, Commercial Division, bKash; Mohammad Yeamin, Financial Controller of PRAN and senior officials of both the organizations were also present.
After receiving salary in bKash account, employees of PRAN Foods can now avail wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets of bus, train, air, launch and movies, payment of various online registration fees, etc. They can also Cash Out the money at any of the 3 lakh bKash agent points and 1600 ATMs of 13 banks spread across the country. They can even save money in their bKash accounts and receive interest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL opens its 220th branch at Rabindra Sarani, Uttara
Exim Bank opens its 138th branch at Burichong, Cumilla
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets at Baufal in Patuakhali
RBI: Partial ban on crypto won’t work
IndiGo is serious about cargo: CCO
‘Jet-2 to resume domestic flights next summer with 6 planes’
Emirates completes A380 fleet with 123 iconic aircraft


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft