Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMO brings advanced features to boost photo, message sharing

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Popular instant messaging platform IMO has recently launched new features for photo sharing and voice message, along with other user-friendly and convenient features to its application.
The new features are expected to enhance users' experience significantly and have gone online on the updated version of IMO, says a press release.
Convenient and high-quality photo sharing is a necessity in the current times of technological dependency. It is a feature required by everyone in their daily lives, hence; IMO has upgraded the photo-sharing function for a better experience.
Based on the user's feedback, IMO has added two new options for photo sharing, one being 'Original Image'  with maximum definition and 'High Quality' with medium definition. Besides, IMO has also worked on improving the photo's definition for the existing 'Data Saver mode. As of now, IMO offers 3 options of photo-sharing quality.
Additionally, IMO is also bringing an innovative voice messaging receiver function to add to the user's convenience. IMO users can manually choose 'Ear Speaker' mode when opening a voice message. This feature will support users who prefer not to hear the voice messages aloud in front of people.
Amongst the many features, the voice messaging function has already been rolled out to the users. The 'click to send new feature enables users to click the microphone button to start recording, another click to stop recording, enabling users to send voice messages directly.
Thereby bringing in more convenience for users to send voice messages, instead of holding the microphone button to send voice messages. So far, the number of people using the voice messaging function has increased significantly with great responses.
Since its inception, IMO has always placed users' needs at the forefront. Now, with the introduction of these advanced features, IMO is constantly trying to innovate and create a user-friendly experience for users for connecting and sharing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL opens its 220th branch at Rabindra Sarani, Uttara
Exim Bank opens its 138th branch at Burichong, Cumilla
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets at Baufal in Patuakhali
RBI: Partial ban on crypto won’t work
IndiGo is serious about cargo: CCO
‘Jet-2 to resume domestic flights next summer with 6 planes’
Emirates completes A380 fleet with 123 iconic aircraft


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft