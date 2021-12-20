IMO brings advanced features to boost photo, message sharing

Popular instant messaging platform IMO has recently launched new features for photo sharing and voice message, along with other user-friendly and convenient features to its application.

The new features are expected to enhance users' experience significantly and have gone online on the updated version of IMO, says a press release.

Convenient and high-quality photo sharing is a necessity in the current times of technological dependency. It is a feature required by everyone in their daily lives, hence; IMO has upgraded the photo-sharing function for a better experience.

Based on the user's feedback, IMO has added two new options for photo sharing, one being 'Original Image' with maximum definition and 'High Quality' with medium definition. Besides, IMO has also worked on improving the photo's definition for the existing 'Data Saver mode. As of now, IMO offers 3 options of photo-sharing quality.

Additionally, IMO is also bringing an innovative voice messaging receiver function to add to the user's convenience. IMO users can manually choose 'Ear Speaker' mode when opening a voice message. This feature will support users who prefer not to hear the voice messages aloud in front of people.

Amongst the many features, the voice messaging function has already been rolled out to the users. The 'click to send new feature enables users to click the microphone button to start recording, another click to stop recording, enabling users to send voice messages directly.

Thereby bringing in more convenience for users to send voice messages, instead of holding the microphone button to send voice messages. So far, the number of people using the voice messaging function has increased significantly with great responses.

Since its inception, IMO has always placed users' needs at the forefront. Now, with the introduction of these advanced features, IMO is constantly trying to innovate and create a user-friendly experience for users for connecting and sharing.

















