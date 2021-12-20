Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton launches 3 attractive digital writing pads

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released digital writing pads in three attractive colours in the market that will give kids a touch of sophisticated technology to their learning process, giving them access to begin the tech-based education.
Earlier, nearly one year ago, Walton released the eco-friendly and radiation-free digital writing pad for kids in the packaging of 'MyPage' brand and got huge responses, says a press release.
Only one colour (black) writing pad had been released in the market at that time. But this time, the country's hi-tech products manufacturer released the writing pad with the latest features in two new colours (Sky Blue and Pink). The Black, Sky Blue and Pink colours digital writing pads are now available in the market, pricing only Tk 895 for each pad.
The digital writing pad is equipped with a scratch resistant 10-inch scratch resistant anti-dazzling LCD film screen which do not harm to children's eyes. It has a stylus pen with which children can easily draw or write when they will find smooth writing experience with the pad. Pressure sensing technology has also been used in the pads giving users a comfortable experiment.
The pad weighs only 158 grams with 254 milliliter (mm) height and 164 mm width. It has an ABS protection frame to keep it protected. The pad with one click full eraser button and lock screen facility is comfortable to use. The stylus pen is secured as there is space to keep it inside the pad. The battery run device has the facilities of changing the battery easily after the charge went off.
Md. Liakat Ali, deputy managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said that there is no alternative to technological development in building a digital Bangladesh. Walton is providing customers with the highest quality devices. Now kids will be able to begin their learning through this pad, keeping them free from the harmful effects of radiation and decreasing the paper usage that will protect our environment.
Walton's numerous smart devices and accessories are now available in the market including various models and features of desktop, laptop, all-in-one PC, monitor, tab, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, earphone, Wi-Fi router, UPS, USB hub, card reader, speaker, SSD, external SSD, RAM, PCBA, Memory Card, Power Bank, Projector, Smart Fitness Scale, USB Type C Cable etc. Walton will soon launch products such as access control devices, printers, networking switches, webcams etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL opens its 220th branch at Rabindra Sarani, Uttara
Exim Bank opens its 138th branch at Burichong, Cumilla
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets at Baufal in Patuakhali
RBI: Partial ban on crypto won’t work
IndiGo is serious about cargo: CCO
‘Jet-2 to resume domestic flights next summer with 6 planes’
Emirates completes A380 fleet with 123 iconic aircraft


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft