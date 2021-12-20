Walton launches 3 attractive digital writing pads

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released digital writing pads in three attractive colours in the market that will give kids a touch of sophisticated technology to their learning process, giving them access to begin the tech-based education.

Earlier, nearly one year ago, Walton released the eco-friendly and radiation-free digital writing pad for kids in the packaging of 'MyPage' brand and got huge responses, says a press release.

Only one colour (black) writing pad had been released in the market at that time. But this time, the country's hi-tech products manufacturer released the writing pad with the latest features in two new colours (Sky Blue and Pink). The Black, Sky Blue and Pink colours digital writing pads are now available in the market, pricing only Tk 895 for each pad.

The digital writing pad is equipped with a scratch resistant 10-inch scratch resistant anti-dazzling LCD film screen which do not harm to children's eyes. It has a stylus pen with which children can easily draw or write when they will find smooth writing experience with the pad. Pressure sensing technology has also been used in the pads giving users a comfortable experiment.

The pad weighs only 158 grams with 254 milliliter (mm) height and 164 mm width. It has an ABS protection frame to keep it protected. The pad with one click full eraser button and lock screen facility is comfortable to use. The stylus pen is secured as there is space to keep it inside the pad. The battery run device has the facilities of changing the battery easily after the charge went off.

Md. Liakat Ali, deputy managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said that there is no alternative to technological development in building a digital Bangladesh. Walton is providing customers with the highest quality devices. Now kids will be able to begin their learning through this pad, keeping them free from the harmful effects of radiation and decreasing the paper usage that will protect our environment.

Walton's numerous smart devices and accessories are now available in the market including various models and features of desktop, laptop, all-in-one PC, monitor, tab, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, earphone, Wi-Fi router, UPS, USB hub, card reader, speaker, SSD, external SSD, RAM, PCBA, Memory Card, Power Bank, Projector, Smart Fitness Scale, USB Type C Cable etc. Walton will soon launch products such as access control devices, printers, networking switches, webcams etc.











