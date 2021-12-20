

DU wins City Bank-BIAC Int’l Inter University Arbitration Contest

The University of Dhaka, the last year's Champion of the national level Contest acted as the Claimant team and the University of Chittagong acted as the Respondent team. The two teams competed against each other and the University of Dhaka won the Contest, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion BIAC (Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre) Chairman Mahbubur Rahman said that the upcoming legal professionals should be aware of the skills and learning that is required to resolve commercial disputes outside the court.

So BIAC has taken a stance for students of Law from home and abroad to learn the characteristics of the arbitration process, as to how the parties opt for private dispute resolution in the real world and to provide an equal opportunity for the students to witness the entire legal process and technical spectrum of the arbitration proceedings that is much needed for them, Rahman emphasised.

BIAC hosted this Arbitration Contest to provide national and international students of Law a practical knowledge of ADR and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario. Seven Universitires from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh participated in the Contest, which was sponsored by the City Bank Limited.

In the Finals Dr. Deepak Jindal, Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh and Member, Governing Council, International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution, India was the Tribunal Chairman. Along with him there were two Members of the Tribunal, namely, Anil Changaroth, Managing Director, ChangAroth Chamber LLC, Singapore and ChangAroth InterNational Consultancy, ODRasia & ODRanz, Asia Pacific; and Ho Meng Hee, Director, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (FIDReC), Singapore.

Guest of Honour to the event Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of the City Bank Limited, in his address said that initiating such Inter-University International Arbitration Contest will bolster the process of bringing change in the mindset of people. He hoped that this will encourage our legal minds to experience the pros and cons of the most popular form of ADR, i.e. Arbitration, which will eventually assist us all to realise the benefits of doing away with conventional litigation system by taking the faster ADR route. Arefin also announced that the City Bank Limited will continue to be the title sponsor of this annual Contest for the year 2022 and 2023.

BIAC Chief Executive officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad made the worlcome address and BIAC Generak Manager Mahbuba Rahman Runa highlighted BIAC's recent initiatives especially for University level students. The daily Bonik Barta was the media partner of the event which was cast live on BIAC's FACEBOOK page and LinkedIn profile.



















