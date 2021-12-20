India govt bank staff protest against privatization in social media

LUDHIANA, Dec 19: Besides the physical protest rallies and strike against the government proposal to privatise two Public Sector Banks, government bank employees, specially youngsters have taken to social media, specially twitter where they are not only expressing their resentment against the decision of government but they are also organising podcasts and seeking support from general public and are also making them aware about the dangers of proposed privatisation of the Public Sector Banks.

They have also started using a badge type particular DP (Display Picture) for their social media accounts in which it is mentioned "Save government banks and safe your money. Stop Privatisation of government owned banks"

Meanwhile on the call given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), a protest rally was organised by bank employees at Ludhiana outside the State Bank of India, Fountain Chowk.

Rally was addressed by prominent union leaders including PR Mehta, Rajinder Pal Singh Aulakh, Amarjit Singh, Naresh Gaur, Pawan Thakur, GS Mangat, Narinder Kumar, Iqbal Singh Malhi, KK Khullar and MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid.

Speaking on the occasion, union leaders said, "Nationalization of banks was the gift to the nation which was given by late PM Indira Gandhi in 1969.

Public Sector Banks (PSB) have played an important role in development of the country through Green and White revolution and by financing many other infrastructural projects in the country. This pro corporate government at the centre is leaving no stone unturned in demolishing the public sector banks, the pillars of the Indian economy.

The only issue being confronted with the PSBs was that of huge Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in which the major share was that of big corporates. Successive governments have taken initiatives such as Debt Recovery Tribunals, SARFAESI Act, IBC, etc, but they have not yielded the desired results and therefore ultimately banks were forced to write off those loans resulting into huge losses"

Leaders also said, "This shows that it is not the nationalisation of banks, which has failed but it is the wilful default of the corporate and big business houses, which have dragged the banks into this crisis. Time and again public sector banks have been used to bail out ailing private sector ones such as Global Trust Bank, United Western Bank, Bank of Karad, etc. In the recent past, it was Yes Bank, which was bailed out by public sector SBI. Private sector's largest NBFC, IL&FS, was bailed out again by public sector SBI and LIC. In the recent past private sectors like RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and four small finance banks have posted losses. RBI has cancelled the licence of private sector Local Area Bank, namely Subhadra Local Area Bank.

Thus, common people have become scared of private sector banks since they expose their hard-earned savings. We therefore are of the view that privatisation of public sector banks will jeopardise the interests of the common people and backward regions of the country. We are opposed to any such retrograde move. -TNN





