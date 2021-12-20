Video
Monday, 20 December, 2021
BPRA elects new President, Secretary General

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BPRA elects new President, Secretary General

BPRA elects new President, Secretary General

Bazlul Haque Rana (ex-director, Public Relations of PDB) has been elected as President of Bangladesh Public Relations Association (BPRA) while Moniruzzaman Tipu, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication of SIBL, has been elected as Secretary General of the association for next two years, says a press release.
Chief Election Commissioner Abdur Rashid declared the names of the elected members of the biannual (2022-2023) working committee of BPRA at the end of Annual General Meeting on 11 December 2021.
The elected members of the newly formed committee are: Vice President - 1, Abul Kashem Shikder (ex-director, public relations of BOU).Vice President - 2, Shah Alam Chowdhury (director of RAJUK).Vice President - 3, Nazma Binte Alamgir (GM, public relations of BEPZA). Joint General Secretary - 1, Tarikul Islam Khan Robin (DGM public relations of Petrobangla). Joint General Secretary - 2, Uday Hakim(Executive Director of Walton).
Finance Secretary, Sheikh Khayruzzaman (AGM Jibon Bima Corporation).
Organizing Secretary, Sohel Ahsan Nipu (Deputy Registrar, PR of Bangladesh University).
Office Secretary, Anwar Hossain (in-charge PR & Brand Management of NCC Bank Ltd).
Foreign Affairs Secretary, A H M Bazlul Rahman (CEO of BNCRC).
Communication & Publicity Secretary, Shujon Mahmud (CEO of Vaishob Media).
Education & Research Secretary, Monirul Islam Rintu (PR & Admission Director of Canadian University of Bangladesh).
Culture and Sports Secretary, Pasha Mostofa Kamal (Senior Information Officer of PID).
Publication Secretary, Gazi Ahmed Ullah (Director PR of Amin Mohamamd Group).
Other elected members of the working are Badrul Haider Chowdhury (Director BOU of Chattogram Region), Mir Mohammad Morshed (GM, PR and Marketing of BTCL), Dr. A K M Shamsul Arefin (Director, PR & Publication of UGC), Syed A Momen (PRO of NBR), Amir Hossain Jony (PRO of National Life Insurance), Kamrul Islam (GM,PR of US Bangla Airlines), Md. Haider Ali (PROof LGRD Ministry), Nazrul Islam ( VP & Head of PR of IBBL), Din Mohammad (Deputy Director, PR of BAU), Abu Sadat (Deputy Director, PR of United University), Hasan Mahmud (PRO of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy), Rezaul Karim Shammi (Assistant Director of ISPR), Wahid Murad (AGM, Media and PR of Runner Group),  Rukhsana Mily (Manager,PR & Corporate Communication, bKash).


