Shippers’ Council elects new office bearers

Md. Rezaul Karim, Proprietor, S.N. Jute International; Md. Ariful Ahsan, Chairman, Silk Container Lines Ltd and A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon), Proprietor, East West Jute Trading Co, have been elected Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively of the Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) for the term 2022 & 2023.Md. Munir Hossain, Director, Dress World Ltd.; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, Proprietor, Arzu Jute Traders; Syed Md. Bakhtiar, Chairman, Active Logistics; Md. Nurussafa Babu, Director, Electro Mart Ltd.; Ziaul Islam, Partner, M.S. Fashions; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Managing Partner, International Jute Traders; Ataur Rahman Khan, Proprietor, A.R. Khan & Co. and K. M. Arifuzzaman, Proprietor, King Ocean Shipping Lines, were Directors of the SCB.The election results were announced by SCB Election Board Chairman Dr. R. M. Debnath, according to a press release issued on Sunday.