Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

France’s LVMH to pay 10m euros to settle spying claims

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

PARIS, Dec 19: French luxury behemoth LVMH will pay 10 million euros ($11.3 million) to settle claims that it hired France's former domestic intelligence chief to spy on private citizens, in particular on a filmmaker who made a widely popular documentary targeting the group's CEO.
A Paris court on Friday validated the settlement offered by prosecutors, ending an inquiry opened in 2011 against the fashion conglomerate controlled by Bernard Arnault, the world's third-richest person according to Forbes magazine.
The ruling infuriated Francois Ruffin, a journalist, filmmaker and now leftwing politician who made headlines in 2016 with "Merci Patron!" (Thanks Boss!), a film that skewered Arnault as a heartless tycoon impoverishing the French working class.
Ruffin filed a lawsuit in 2019 claiming that LVMH contracted the former head of France's DGSI domestic intelligence agency, Bernard Squarcini, to spy on him for nearly three years while filming the movie, which won a Cesar -- France's equivalent of the Oscars -- as best documentary in 2017.
The film recounts the David-versus-Goliath travails of Jocelyne and Serge Klur, two former textile employees who were among dozens laid off by one of LVMH's subcontractors after their work was outsourced to Poland.
It became a hit with audiences who cheered the couple as they attempt to make Arnault fork over the money to save their home and land Serge a full-time job.
Ruffin had urged the court to refuse the settlement, saying 10 million euros was just 0.02 percent of the nearly 45 billion euros in revenue last year for LVMH, whose brands include Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy and the Sephora cosmetics chain. "Can justice be bought so cheaply? The answer is yes," Ruffin told journalists after the hearing Friday.
"It's a blank check for all future spying operations by multinationals. All LVMH had to do was pay to get out of the proceedings," he said.
The vice-president of the Paris court, Caroline Viguier, said the settlement took into account LVMH's "cooperation" in the inquiry and "its efforts to prevent any repeat of such incidents".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL opens its 220th branch at Rabindra Sarani, Uttara
Exim Bank opens its 138th branch at Burichong, Cumilla
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets at Baufal in Patuakhali
RBI: Partial ban on crypto won’t work
IndiGo is serious about cargo: CCO
‘Jet-2 to resume domestic flights next summer with 6 planes’
Emirates completes A380 fleet with 123 iconic aircraft


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft