

India-BD chamber elects new board for 2021-2023

Chief Executive Officer of HSTC Limited and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malta, M. Shoeb Chowdhury and Managing Director of Indofil Bangladesh Industries Private Ltd., Abhisek Das have been elected as Vice-Presidents.

While, Country Head of State Bank of India, Dr. Prakash Chand Saboo; Managing Director of Quality Enterprise, Md. Abdul Wahed; Chairman & Managing Director of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd., Dewan Sultan Ahmed were elected as Honorary Secretary General, Honorary Joint Secretary General and Honorary Treasurer respectively.

Other members of the newly elected board of Directors are - Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills; Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai of CEAT AKKHAN LTD.; Al Haj Md. Bazlur Rahman of B. R. Spinning Mills Ltd.; Ms. Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of MAKS Attire; Ashish Goupal of Marico Bangladesh Ltd.; Madhu P Singh of Tata Motors Ltd.; Motiar Rahman of M/S Sharothi Enterprise; Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd.; Ritesh Doshi- Asian Paints Ltd.; Md. Moshiur Rahman- Rahman Shipping Lines; Robin Kumar Das of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Srikanth Iyer of The Himalaya Drug Company Limited; Md. Julfikar Sheikh of Ion Exchange Environment Management (BD) Ltd.; Nagendra Dwivedi of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Limited; Maulana Eyaqub Sharafati of Air Touch Limited; Ajit Kumar of Agion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.; Sanjay Basu of SUN Pharmaceuticals (Bangladesh) Ltd.; SK Mahfuz Hamid of Gulf Orient Seaways.

The election process was completed on 19th December 20201. It was conducted by the IBCCI Election Board comprising of viz. Md. Shamsul Alam, Chairman; Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Member & Md. Kohinoor Islam, Member.



















A 24 member Board of Directors of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) for 2021 - 2023 periods has recently been elected with Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman of Nitol Motors Ltd. as its President, says a press release.Chief Executive Officer of HSTC Limited and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malta, M. Shoeb Chowdhury and Managing Director of Indofil Bangladesh Industries Private Ltd., Abhisek Das have been elected as Vice-Presidents.While, Country Head of State Bank of India, Dr. Prakash Chand Saboo; Managing Director of Quality Enterprise, Md. Abdul Wahed; Chairman & Managing Director of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd., Dewan Sultan Ahmed were elected as Honorary Secretary General, Honorary Joint Secretary General and Honorary Treasurer respectively.Other members of the newly elected board of Directors are - Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills; Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai of CEAT AKKHAN LTD.; Al Haj Md. Bazlur Rahman of B. R. Spinning Mills Ltd.; Ms. Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of MAKS Attire; Ashish Goupal of Marico Bangladesh Ltd.; Madhu P Singh of Tata Motors Ltd.; Motiar Rahman of M/S Sharothi Enterprise; Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd.; Ritesh Doshi- Asian Paints Ltd.; Md. Moshiur Rahman- Rahman Shipping Lines; Robin Kumar Das of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Srikanth Iyer of The Himalaya Drug Company Limited; Md. Julfikar Sheikh of Ion Exchange Environment Management (BD) Ltd.; Nagendra Dwivedi of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Limited; Maulana Eyaqub Sharafati of Air Touch Limited; Ajit Kumar of Agion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.; Sanjay Basu of SUN Pharmaceuticals (Bangladesh) Ltd.; SK Mahfuz Hamid of Gulf Orient Seaways.The election process was completed on 19th December 20201. It was conducted by the IBCCI Election Board comprising of viz. Md. Shamsul Alam, Chairman; Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Member & Md. Kohinoor Islam, Member.