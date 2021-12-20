Video
50 IT firms to use govt assessment portal for hiring manpower

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

Fifty IT firms have so far agreed to use the pre-employment assessment portal of the government for hiring manpower suitable for their companies.
The assessment portal, www.certification.bdskills.gov.bd-first of its kind in the country, developed by the LICT project of Bangladesh Computer Council  (BCC) under ICT Division, will help the companies to select and hire  candidates faster without compromising quality.
"The pre-employment assessment portal developed by the government will help ease selection of competent and good fit candidates by the country's IT  companies," said ICT Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam.
He said IT companies who will use the bdskills platform do not need to  spend enough time to select competent candidates as per their demand as the  entire assessment works would be done by the portal.
The platform will not only help private sector but also help the government  as it has been creating skilled human resources itself as per local and  global demands to leverage growth of ICT sector, said the secretary.
Executive Director of BCC Dr. Abdul Mannan said the assessment portal will  assess skills and general knowledge of any specific subject of the candidates  suitable with the job as per requirements of the companies. The IT companies could take this advantage in casing hiring competent people needed for their organisations, he said.
LICT Project Director Tarique M Barkatullah said the assessment portal  contains a provision to check authenticity of the exam and detail results  which would be very much useful to assess right skilled professionals for  hiring right people in shortest time.
The bdskill portal would help country's IT companies to reduce time and  cost of hiring professionals as well as determine candidates who are match  for their hiring criteria and job vacancies, said IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed.
He said through this portal, IT professionals will appear for online  assessment of their preferred subjects. Some 50 companies have so far singed  Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to use the assessment portal for  selecting and hiring candidates for job, Sami added.    -BSS


