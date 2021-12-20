50 IT firms to use govt assessment portal for hiring manpower

Fifty IT firms have so far agreed to use the pre-employment assessment portal of the government for hiring manpower suitable for their companies.

The assessment portal, www.certification.bdskills.gov.bd-first of its kind in the country, developed by the LICT project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division, will help the companies to select and hire candidates faster without compromising quality.

"The pre-employment assessment portal developed by the government will help ease selection of competent and good fit candidates by the country's IT companies," said ICT Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam.

He said IT companies who will use the bdskills platform do not need to spend enough time to select competent candidates as per their demand as the entire assessment works would be done by the portal.

The platform will not only help private sector but also help the government as it has been creating skilled human resources itself as per local and global demands to leverage growth of ICT sector, said the secretary.

Executive Director of BCC Dr. Abdul Mannan said the assessment portal will assess skills and general knowledge of any specific subject of the candidates suitable with the job as per requirements of the companies. The IT companies could take this advantage in casing hiring competent people needed for their organisations, he said.

LICT Project Director Tarique M Barkatullah said the assessment portal contains a provision to check authenticity of the exam and detail results which would be very much useful to assess right skilled professionals for hiring right people in shortest time.

The bdskill portal would help country's IT companies to reduce time and cost of hiring professionals as well as determine candidates who are match for their hiring criteria and job vacancies, said IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed.

He said through this portal, IT professionals will appear for online assessment of their preferred subjects. Some 50 companies have so far singed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to use the assessment portal for selecting and hiring candidates for job, Sami added. -BSS



























