Summit suspends power generation at Madabdi unit on deal expiry

The Summit Power has suspended power generation at its gas-fired Madhabdi Power Plant Unit-2 as the plant's power purchase agreement with the government has expired.

Through a disclosure published on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, the listed power company on Sunday said the agreement of the 24.30 megawatt plant expired on December 15 this year.

On February 18 this year, the company had applied for extension of the contract for supply of electricity to the Power Division of the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, which is under active consideration, the disclosure added.

The company has also informed that the plant is in shut-down condition from the midnight of December 15 until further instruction from the ministry, as the term of the power purchase agreement is over.















