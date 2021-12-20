BTMA demands duty-free import of all types of fibre

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has demanded the government should allow duty-free import of all types of fibres to ensure low cost product diversification as various fibtes mixed with cotton are used in primary textile sector to produce yarns to meet global buyers' demand.

BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon in a letter on December 14 to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) placed a four-point demands, including equal value-added tax (VAT) at the rate of Tk 3 a kilogram on sales of all kinds of yarns based on certification from the trade body.

Now Tk 3 VAT is applicable to each kilogram of yarn made from cotton. Along with cotton, the import of viscose staple fibre, polyester staple fibre, tencel, modal, and flask fibres are getting tax benefits but many other fibres used by spinners in making yarns have to pay high import duty on fibres, the letter said.

It also said many other new variant of fibres would also be used in the coming days due to buyers' requirements and the government should extend duty-free import facility for all types of fibres.

The trade body has proposed the government should formulate a permanent monitoring committee to look into yarn import through three land ports -Benapole, Bhomra and Sonamasjid - and opposed the partial import of yarns through land ports.

Before allowing import of yarns through Benapole, Bhomra and Sonamasjid land ports, the BTMA requested the government to ensure required infrastructure with installation of yarn measurement equipment and skilled manpower to effectively deal with the imported raw materials in the ports.

Now textile and apparel exporters can import raw materials like cotton, yarn, fabrics and others under the bonded-warehouse facility through Benapole port while partial imports are allowed through Chattogram port.

The BTMA also demanded 1.0 per cent import duty on spare parts which are used in spinning, fabric manufacturing, dyeing and printing and finishing mills.

The letter said although the government allowed garment and textile sectors to import capital machinery at 1.0 per cent duty but import duty up to 104 per cent is imposed on spares of the machinery.

Due to high import duty on spare parts, the textile sector is losing its competitiveness and the government shout allow its import at 1.0 per cent duty, the letter reads.







