Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:51 PM
Poor people suffer as mild cold wave sweeps Panchagarh

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

PANCHAGARH, Dec 19: A mild cold wave is sweeping through Panchagarh district on Sunday, disrupting normal life of people.
 Mohamamd Russel Shah, officer-in-charge of Tentulia Weather Observatory, said "The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 9.4 ?C at Tetulia in Panchagarh around 9 am on Sunday and it was the same on Saturday."
 The temperature in Tetulia was recorded at 9 ?C on December 16 and December 17, the lowest in this season, he said.
 "The cold wave accompanied with dense fog will aggravate by end of December," he added.
 The affluent are buying warm clothes, while the poor - day labours, workers, peasants and floating people - are getting worried. Poor people are seen lighting fire with straw and tree leaves to fight the cold at night.
 Morning time drivers are using headlights because dense fog blankets the roads in were seen driving vehicles after turning on their headlights in the daytime due to thick fog in the morning.
 Lack of work has compounded the woes of the day labours.
 Like the previous year, the local administration has distributed 22,000 blankets in the five upazilas of the district, which is less than the demand. The administration estimates a three lakh poor and destitute in the district who need help.
 Khatibur Rahman, a resident of Boda upazila, said "Cold wave is a curse for us as it is difficult for us to arrange warm clothes. That's why we keep ourselves warm by lighting fire."
 Advocate Mostafa Kamal Milon, a spokesperson of a volunteer organisation, said blankets have been distributed with government and private arrangements. He also urged the authorities concerned to provide warm clothes which will be helpful for the people.
 Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Zahurul Islam said a letter has been sent to the ministry seeking warm clothes.
 He also urged the volunteer organisations and rich people to come forward and donate warm clothes.
 According to the Met office Bulletin, weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Light fog may occur at places over the country during early morning.
 Night and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.    -UNB


