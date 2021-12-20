Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US air wars in Mid-East ‘deeply flawed’: Report

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

WASHINGTON, Dec 19: Newly obtained Pentagon documents show that the US air wars in the Middle East have been marked by "deeply flawed intelligence" and resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, including many children, the New York Times reported Saturday.
It said a trove of confidential documents covering more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties undercuts the government's portrayal of a war fought with precision bombs.
Pledges of transparency and accountability, it said, had regularly fallen short.
"Not a single record provided includes a finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action," the paper reported in what it said was the first of a two-part series.
While several of the cases mentioned by the Times have been previously reported, it said its investigation showed that the number of civilian deaths had been "drastically undercounted," by at least several hundred.
Among three cases cited was a July 19, 2016 bombing by US special forces of what were believed to be three Islamic State group staging areas in northern Syria. Initial reports were of 85 fighters killed. Instead, the dead were 120 farmers and other villagers.
Another example was a November 2015 attack in Ramadi, Iraq after a man was seen dragging "an unknown heavy object" into an Islamic State position. The "object," a review found, was a child, who died in the strike.
Poor or inadequate surveillance footage often contributed to deadly targeting failures, the report said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US air wars in Mid-East ‘deeply flawed’: Report
Omicron detected in 89 countries
Russia ready to ‘fight’ for space tourism supremacy
Why reindeer perfect to pull Santa’s sleigh
More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon
Johnson reels after Brexit minister quits
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Terrorist activities in hill
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft