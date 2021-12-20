Video
Monday, 20 December, 2021
Omicron detected in 89 countries

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

Pedestrians, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of Covid-19, walk past a sign asking commuters to "Wear a face covering", at Liverpool Street train station in central London on December 19, 2021. photo : AFP



VIENNA, Dec 19: The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday.
Omicron's "substantial growth advantage" over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the U.N. health agency said.
WHO noted that omicron is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where a significant proportion of the population has recovered from COVID-19.
It remains unclear if the rapid growth of omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, WHO said.
Other major questions about omicron remain unanswered, including how effective each of the existing COVID-19 vaccines are against it. Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill omicron makes COVID-19 patients, the health agency said.
WHO first labeled omicron a variant of concern on Nov. 26.
The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the Omicron variant could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.
Many countries are reimposing travel restrictions and other measures weeks after the variant was first detected in South Africa.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that all non-essential shops, cultural and entertainment venues must shut until January 14, while schools will close until at least January 9.
The Dutch also face stricter limits on the number of guests allowed in their homes, though officials made an exception for Christmas Day.
"To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will go back into lockdown from tomorrow," Rutte told a televised press conference.
In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
Britain registered record case numbers for three days in a row during the week, prompting new regulations and reports that another lockdown is being considered. Most of the new cases recorded in London are of the Omicron variant.
Germany's health agency meanwhile, announced it had put Britain on a list of high-risk Covid countries, which will mean tighter restrictions for travellers.
The change, which comes into effect at the end of the day Sunday at midnight, means arrivals from Britain will have to observe a two-week quarantine regardless of whether they are vaccinated.    -AFP


