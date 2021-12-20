Video
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:50 PM
Home Foreign News

Russia ready to ‘fight’ for space tourism supremacy

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Dec 19: After a decade-long hiatus, Russia is relaunching an ambitious bid for dominion over the world's budding space tourism industry, jostling with zealous billionaires, the United States, and rising China.
Russia flaunted its comeback this month dispatching two cosmic adventurers -- Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant -- to the International Space Station (ISS) in its first launch of tourists in 12 years.
Buoyed by the success, firebrand space chief Dmitry Rogozin talked up Russia's next steps to supremacy: a special module at the ISS for Russia's visitors, spacewalks outside the station, and -- down the line -- trips around the moon.
"We will not give this niche to the Americans. We are ready to fight for it," he told reporters at a press conference as Maezawa was blasting towards the ISS on a 12-day mission.
Yet Russia's path to industry dominance is dotted with new obstacles that have emerged since it was last in the game a decade ago.
Back then, the Russian space agency Roscosmos had a monopoly on sending the cash-flushed curious to space.
That changed when US agency NASA retired its own shuttle for astronauts in 2011 and snatched up every seat to the ISS Roscosmos had on offer for the next decade.
Then, last year, billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX barged onto the scene with its first successful ISS mission and NASA dropped Roscosmos.    -AFP


