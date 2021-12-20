Video
Why reindeer perfect to pull Santa’s sleigh

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Why reindeer perfect to pull Santa's sleigh

Why reindeer perfect to pull Santa’s sleigh

We all know that Father Christmas would struggle to deliver presents to everyone around the world without the help of his magical reindeer. But why were they chosen to pull the sleigh rather than any other animal?
It turns out that the biology of reindeer makes them ideal for the job. Here are five reasons why. Reindeer live in the Arctic, where temperatures on long winter nights often plummet below -30C. Unlike most mammals, which only have one layer of fur, reindeer have two: a dense underfur beneath a blanket of hollow guard hairs.
Reindeer can have up to 2,000 hairs packed into a single square centimetre, making it ten times as dense as human hair. This double layer traps air and creates a cover of insulation that keeps reindeer from losing heat, and stops snow from reaching and cooling the skin.  In addition, when blood reaches our extremities, like our fingers and toes, it cools and our hearts must pump at a faster rate to warm the blood up again.  
Reindeer lichen - an organism that is formed from a symbiotic relationship between algae and fungi - is the main thing reindeer eat during the winter. Lichens are the crusty looking things that you often see living on tree trunks and rocks. The Arctic has very little daylight during the winter, so reindeer have evolved to see as much as possible in the dark. Reindeer eyes change colour from gold to blue in the winter, letting in more of the small amount of light available and improving their vision. Reindeer can even see in the ultraviolet.
To walk in snow without sinking or getting frostbite, reindeer have evolved wide, crescent-shaped hooves. These keep them stable, but they can also be used as shovels to dig down to find lichen under the snow.
Reindeer migrate up to 5,000km a year - further than any other land mammal - and they regularly cover 55km in a day. They are surprisingly fast too, reaching speeds of up to 80km per hour. This long distance travel is ideal to help Father Christmas visit every child in just one night. So, reindeer can stay warm, see in the dark, stay upright on slippery surfaces and find nutrition in the harshest of environments - all invaluable skills for pulling off the biggest night's work on Christmas Eve. Their domestication and long relationship with humans means they are also well accustomed to pulling sleighs.    -INDEPENDENT


