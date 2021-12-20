More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon

MANILA, Dec 19: More than 100 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago. The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripped off roofs, damaged hospitals, toppled concrete power poles and flooded villages.

Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on his official Facebook page that mayors on the devastated island had so far reported 72 deaths in their towns. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo said.

That took the overall number of reported deaths to 108, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to hit the country in years. But the toll was likely to rise as disaster agencies assessed the full extent of the storm's aftermath across the vast archipelago. Rai smashed into the country as a super typhoon packing wind speeds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour. Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel are being deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas. -AFP





