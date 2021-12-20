Video
Monday, 20 December, 2021
Foreign News

Johnson reels after Brexit minister quits

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

LONDON, Dec 19: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left reeling on Sunday after his Brexit minister resigned, ending a difficult week during which his Conservative party suffered a humiliating defeat in a local by-election and his own MPs rebelled over new coronavirus curbs.
David Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister and former Brexit negotiator, sent his resignation letter late Saturday following reports that he was to leave his cabinet post in January.
"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office.
Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
Johnson responded that he was "very sorry" to receive the resignation, "given everything you have achieved and contributed to this government".
The Mail on Sunday had that Frost handed in his resignation a week ago, but had been persuaded to stay on until the New Year.
Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote over coronavirus measures and the stunning loss of a 23,000-majority seat in a by-election.
That was partly blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and aides had held parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.
The by-election loss for Johnson's Conservatives intensified speculation of a leadership challenge.
Frost recently came second in a poll of most popular ministers held by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by the grassroot Tories who could end up deciding Johnson's replacement.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday that Frost was "an outstanding public servant", adding that "I do understand his reasons, he's a principled man, you know, principled people do resign from the government."
The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party Angela Rayner said the resignation demonstrated "a government in total chaos.
"@BorisJohnson isn't up to the job. We deserve better than this buffoonery," she tweeted.    -AFP


