Arsenal 'lucky' to have chance to thrash Leeds

Leeds United's Welsh striker Tyler Roberts (L) vies with Arsenal's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey (R) during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on December 18, 2021. photo: AFP

Two goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka's deflected strike put the Gunners 3-0 up before half-time.

Raphinha's penalty pulled a goal back, but Emile Smith Rowe rounded off a miserable week for Leeds after their 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Tuesday.

"We were really lucky to play today with everything that's happening," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "I told the players to enjoy the game and give everything because I don't know how this will develop."

Arteta's own positive case back in March 2020 accelerated the Premier League's shutdown for three months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Six of the 10 matches in the English top-flight scheduled for this weekend have been called off due to a surge in cases due to the new Omicron variant of the virus.

A meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs will take place on Monday to decide whether to go ahead with the Boxing Day fixtures next weekend or to halt the season temporarily.

Arteta has called for more consistency in the decision making over when matches are called off after the Gunners were forced to play their season-opening game against Brentford in August despite an outbreak.

"Now it's play as you can and we'll play as we can," said Arteta. "The Premier League will make the best decision for everybody, but we want to play all under the same rules.

"That's where I think they have to come forward. Whatever they decide is best for the competition has to be explained."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa described his side's performance at the Etihad in midweek as the worst in his four years in charge and there was no sign of any improvement from his injury-hit squad.

However, the Elland Road crowd remained behind the Argentine as they chanted his name in the closing stages.

Bielsa was without England internationals Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, captain Liam Cooper and Spain forward Rodrigo amid an injury crisis that saw 15-year-old Archie Gray earn a spot on the bench.

"The first half we could have lost it by more goals," admitted Bielsa.

Arsenal moved into the top four for the first time in more than a year with victory over West Ham on Wednesday and opened up a four-point gap on the chasing pack for a place in next season's Champions League.

