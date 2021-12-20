Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Juve battle through fog to win at Bologna

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

MILAN, DEC 19: Juventus gave their hopes of reaching the Champions League a boost on Saturday after a hard-fought 2-0 win at Bologna following Roma's thumping 4-1 victory at fancied Atalanta.
Goals in each half from Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado ensured that Juve joined Roma at five points from the league's top four positions.
Massimiliano Allegri's side came away with the three points following a dogged performance at a ground which has proved tough terrain for some of Serie A's leading sides and was enveloped in thick fog for almost the entire match.
Juve sit a sobering 12 points behind champions and league leaders Inter Milan, who crushed Salernitana 5-0 on Friday, but while a title challenge is almost certainly out of the question this year a place in Europe's top club competition is something they can fight for.
"When we play with this attitude, with determination and skill these are the results we get," said Leonardo Bonucci to DAZN.
"We can't afford to lose any more ground on the teams in front of us so this was a big win."
How far Juve sit from their target come the end of the weekend depends on how injury-hit Napoli fare at fellow title-chasers AC Milan on Sunday night.
Luciano Spalletti's team are fourth, a point away from Atalanta, but can go second with a win in northern Italy.
Morata pinched the lead for Juve on the break in the sixth minute, the Spain forward finishing after launching the attack and blasting home following a give-and-go with Federico Bernadeschi.
Juve were on the back foot for much of the match and home fans were ready to celebrate an equaliser in the 22nd minute when Mattias Svanberg lined up a bicycle kick from Mark Arnautovic's deflected cross, but the Swede's acrobatic effort flashed just wide.
After defending for the best part of 25 minutes from the start of the second half, Colombian Cuadrado sealed the win with a long range strike which took a wicked deflection Aaron Hickey.
England international Abraham opened the scoring with less than a minute on the clock in Bergamo and, late on, rounded off coach Mourinho's biggest win since he returned to Serie A with a deft first-time strike to take his league tally to six for the season.
"What a win, what else can I say? A lot of people doubted us today but this is by far one of the best wins we've had this season," said Abraham to DAZN.
Nicolo Zaniolo, with his first Serie A goal since July last year, and Abraham's countryman Chris Smalling also netted in Roma's first win against one of Italy's top teams this campaign, denting Atalanta's burgeoning title hopes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal 'lucky' to have chance to thrash Leeds
Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro
Juve battle through fog to win at Bologna
Barca's young guns deliver late win over Elche, Atletico undone by Sevilla
Qatar to face bigger test
England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over
Bangladesh hope to return to practice in NZ tour very soon
Naeem hits ton, Rony hauls five wickets


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
Terrorist activities in hill
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft