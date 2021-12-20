Naeem hits ton, Rony hauls five wickets



Abu Hider Rony of Walton Central Zone celebrates his five-wicket haul in the Bangabandhu NCL match against Islami Bank East Zone. photo: FACEBOOK



Central Zone vs East Zone

Central Zone preferred to field first winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and posted four runs in their 1st innings without any damage but after bundling up East Zone on 245.

Eastern opener Mohammad Ashraful got out for a duck while Imrul Kayes scored 32 runs. One-down batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu, the most stubborn among IBEZ batters, piled up 72 runs before getting out. He faced 132 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries.

None of the Eastern middle order batters could stay a longer period in the crease to support Dipu. Irafn Shukkur (14), Afif Hossain (0), Nadif Chowdhury (26), Pritom Kumar (30) hardly were steady with the bat. Nayeem Hasan was unbeaten on 40 while Eastern lost their 10th wicket in the penultimate delivery of the 84th over of the day.

Abu Hider Rony hauled five wickets spending 93 runs while Hasan Murad picked three and Rokibul Haque took rest two Eastern wickets.



South Zone vs North Zone

North Zone are on the hot seat against South Zone ridding on the bat of experienced Naeem Islam in the other match of the day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

BCBNZs posted 246 runs on the board losing four wickets despite losing both of their openers yet before scoring anything. Nahidul Islam stroke in the very first over of the day to claim the wicket of Tanzid Tamim and picked up the wicket of Parvez Hossain Emon in his 2nd over. Junaid Siddique also returned cheaply scoring 14 as North Zone had been struggling with 24 for three.

The scenario however, reversed as the game of the day progressed. Naeem and skipper Marshell Ayub stood valuable 90 runs' 4th wicket partnership to rescue the team from early disaster. Ayub missed a fifty for three runs.

Wicketkeeper batter Maidul Islam Ankon was even steadier in the middle, who stayed unbeaten till the last ball of the day. He was batting on 53 while Naeem was on 126 from 297 deliveries. He hit 14 rope kissing shots and one maximum.

Nahidul islam took two wicket for South Zone whereas Mahedi Hasan andNasum Ahmed shared rest two wickets between them.





