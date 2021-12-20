Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu NCL 2021-22

Naeem hits ton, Rony hauls five wickets

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Sports Reporter

Abu Hider Rony of Walton Central Zone celebrates his five-wicket haul in the Bangabandhu NCL match against Islami Bank East Zone. photo: FACEBOOK

Abu Hider Rony of Walton Central Zone celebrates his five-wicket haul in the Bangabandhu NCL match against Islami Bank East Zone. photo: FACEBOOK

Naeem Islam's unbeaten 126 runs pulled BCB North Zone to comfortable position while fifer of pacer Abu Hider Rony aided Walton Central Zone to wrap up Islami Bank East Zone for 245 runs.

Central Zone vs East Zone
Central Zone preferred to field first winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and posted four runs in their 1st innings without any damage but after bundling up East Zone on 245.
Eastern opener Mohammad Ashraful got out for a duck while Imrul Kayes scored 32 runs. One-down batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu, the most stubborn among IBEZ batters, piled up 72 runs before getting out. He faced 132 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries.
None of the Eastern middle order batters could stay a longer period in the crease to support Dipu. Irafn Shukkur (14), Afif Hossain (0), Nadif Chowdhury (26), Pritom Kumar (30) hardly were steady with the bat. Nayeem Hasan was unbeaten on 40 while Eastern lost their 10th wicket in the penultimate delivery of the 84th over of the day.
Abu Hider Rony hauled five wickets spending 93 runs while Hasan Murad picked three and Rokibul Haque took rest two Eastern wickets.

South Zone vs North Zone
North Zone are on the hot seat against South Zone ridding on the bat of experienced Naeem Islam in the other match of the day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
BCBNZs posted 246 runs on the board losing four wickets despite losing both of their openers yet before scoring anything. Nahidul Islam stroke in the very first over of the day to claim the wicket of Tanzid Tamim and picked up the wicket of Parvez Hossain Emon in his 2nd over. Junaid Siddique also returned cheaply scoring 14 as North Zone had been struggling with 24 for three.
The scenario however, reversed as the game of the day progressed. Naeem and skipper Marshell Ayub stood valuable 90 runs' 4th wicket partnership to rescue the team from early disaster. Ayub missed a fifty for three runs.
Wicketkeeper batter Maidul Islam Ankon was even steadier in the middle, who stayed unbeaten till the last ball of the day. He was batting on 53 while Naeem was on 126 from 297 deliveries. He hit 14 rope kissing shots and one maximum.
Nahidul islam took two wicket for South Zone whereas Mahedi Hasan andNasum Ahmed shared rest two wickets between them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal 'lucky' to have chance to thrash Leeds
Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro
Juve battle through fog to win at Bologna
Barca's young guns deliver late win over Elche, Atletico undone by Sevilla
Qatar to face bigger test
England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over
Bangladesh hope to return to practice in NZ tour very soon
Naeem hits ton, Rony hauls five wickets


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
Terrorist activities in hill
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft