Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 December, 2021, 2:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Independence Cup Football

Abahani awards booters Tk 2.5 million 

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Sports Reporter

The team management of Dhaka Abahani announced Taka 2,500,000 as a cash prize for the boys' tremendous result in the final of the Independence Cup recently.
On Saturday, Dhaka Abahani lifted the champion trophy of the Independence Cup after 31 years. The wait for the title for three decennials came to an end for the sky blue outfits as they outplayed Bashundhara Kings by 3-0 in the final.  
The exciting final was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.
The Abahani boys won their last title of any event on 23 November 2018. Therefore this Champion Trophy also put an end to Abahani's wait for one thousand and 121 days without any title.
The Abahani boys celebrated their last and the only trophy of the Independence Cup in 1990. They became runner-up twice in 1991 and 2016.
After such a good result, the celebration started at the match venue as well as at the Club Para in Dhanmondi. The festive mood got a new rhythm when team management declared the cash award. That had surely increased the team morale as well.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal 'lucky' to have chance to thrash Leeds
Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro
Juve battle through fog to win at Bologna
Barca's young guns deliver late win over Elche, Atletico undone by Sevilla
Qatar to face bigger test
England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over
Bangladesh hope to return to practice in NZ tour very soon
Naeem hits ton, Rony hauls five wickets


Latest News
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Year’s lowest temperature in Chuadanga
Navy to get more advanced warships, equipment: Hasina
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Cadiz ends Real Madrid winning streak
Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Writ seeks permission to send Khaleda abroad for treatment
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets
Most Read News
Netherlands goes into strict Christmas lockdown
Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla
50 held in anti-drug drives in city
UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
Terrorist activities in hill
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft