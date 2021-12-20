Abahani awards booters Tk 2.5 million 

The team management of Dhaka Abahani announced Taka 2,500,000 as a cash prize for the boys' tremendous result in the final of the Independence Cup recently.

On Saturday, Dhaka Abahani lifted the champion trophy of the Independence Cup after 31 years. The wait for the title for three decennials came to an end for the sky blue outfits as they outplayed Bashundhara Kings by 3-0 in the final.

The exciting final was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

The Abahani boys won their last title of any event on 23 November 2018. Therefore this Champion Trophy also put an end to Abahani's wait for one thousand and 121 days without any title.

The Abahani boys celebrated their last and the only trophy of the Independence Cup in 1990. They became runner-up twice in 1991 and 2016.

After such a good result, the celebration started at the match venue as well as at the Club Para in Dhanmondi. The festive mood got a new rhythm when team management declared the cash award. That had surely increased the team morale as well.











