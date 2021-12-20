India to play second semi as pool top



A moment of the match between India and Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. photo: BHF

The India-Japan match was played at the capital of Asian Hockey for a few days, the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

After playing the fourth match in the pool round, India had 10 points in the bag. The team had played a 2-2 tie in the first match against South Korea. The boys booked a 9-0 win over the host while outplayed Pakistan by 3-1 and stunned Japan in a 6-0 match.

On Sunday, Harmanpreet Singh put India ahead by hitting the post off a penalty corner. Singh Dilpreet doubled the lead with a field goal in the 23rd minute. Jarmanpreet extended the lead in the 34th minute with another field goal.

In the fourth quarter, the winners sounded the board thrice. Sumit scored a field goal in the 46th minute while Harmanpreet fired the post off a penalty corner to score his second in the 53rd minute. The team wrapped up its score sheet in the next minute with a field goal by Shamsher Singh.

Losing the match, Japan lost important points and placed fourth in the pool to play the fourth semi-finals where the same rivals will face each other.













