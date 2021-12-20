Video
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Bangladesh eliminated losing all four

Published : Monday, 20 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273
Sports Reporter

Players of Bangladesh national hockey team celebrating after scoring a goal against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. photo: BHF

Bangladesh national hockey team was eliminated from the pool round losing all the four matches of the round in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Sunday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
The host amazed all by taking an early lead against Pakistan in a 2-6 match on the day.
Throughout the event, the team consumed a total of 23 goals while hit the board four times.
Pakistan, on the other hand, placed third in the pool with five points. Thus, the team confirmed the first semi-final match where it will engage with South Korea on Tuesday at 3:30 pm at the same venue.
Bangladesh, the 38th in the latest World Hockey ranking had given a taught right against Pakistan which is 20 ranked ahead of the host. The visitors were not expecting that many challenges from the opponents on Sunday.
Although the host took all by surprise sounding the board in the 13th minute, the lead lasted for 30 seconds only. Arshad Hossain put Bangladesh ahead by scoring a field goal while Pakistan scorer Nadim Ahmed levelled the margin also from a field goal.
A field goal of Ajaz Ahmad put the Pakistanis on the hot seat in the 18th minute while Afraz and Nadim broadened the margin hitting the board in the 24th and 26th minutes.
Bangladesh digested three more in the third quarter. Muhammad Razzaq converted a penalty corner in the 34th minute.
The home fans got a chance to cheer once again when Bangladesh right-winger Arshad Hossain scored a field goal in the 35th minute.
The Pakistan boys found the sixth and last goal when Ajaz Ahmad hit the board for the second time in the 38th minute. For his noteworthy effort, this scorer was named the Player of the match.
Although Bangladesh lost all four matches, the boys were praised for their endeavours and audacity to challenge superior opponents. Besides, Bangladesh keeper Biplob Kujur thwarted loads of attempts by the opponents in these matches. The fans expect that the home will improve itself in the next missions.







