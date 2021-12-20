DUTA polls on Dec 30

The election of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) will be held on December 30 this year.

The White Panel, a BNP-backed teachers' organization will participate the election this time although they did not take part in the last year's election showing various setbacks including coronavirus outbreak.

The deadline of the submission of the nomination paper was December 18. Candidates from the both Blue and White panels submitted nomination papers.

The candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nomination papers by 7:00 pm on December 20. The final list of the candidates would be released on the same day after 8:00 pm.