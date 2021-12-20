Ministry denies report of Rohingya camps facing learning closure

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that the report on closure of learning centres in Rohingya camps in few international media is fabricated and false. No learning centre for Rohingya children has been closed down. Only unauthorized 'private' coaching or learning centres have been shut down in the camps.

"Following the guidance of the Government of Bangladesh, NGOs and INGOs are providing informal learning to FDMN (Rohingya) children through around 3,000 "learning centres" in the camps. Recently informal learning using Myanmar curriculum and Myanmar language has been rolled out in the camps to improve their productivity, uphold their tradition and cultural values leading to their reintegration in Myanmar upon repatriation", a Foreign Ministry release said.

However, some unauthorized "private" home-based schools, coaching centres, and madrasahs run by Rohingyas are conducting private coaching activities in the camps without approval of the Government of Bangladesh following their separate curriculums and ulterior motives. These types of private and home based learning centres do not ensure equity among FDMN children, it said.













