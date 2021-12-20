Dengue: 2 die, 50 hospitalized

Two more patients died due to dengue and 50 more were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 18 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 32 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,177 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 19. So far, 27,919 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 155. Of them, 101 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 54 are receiving it outside the capital.





