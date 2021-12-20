BD gets more Covid vaccines from US, France & Canada

The US government has donated another 1.78 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh through COVAX.

The government of France has also donated more 1,197,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh under the COVAX arrangement, according to the US Embassy and French Embassy in Dhaka.

With this shipment, the American people have now donated a total of 18.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh. The new doses help the government of Bangladesh expand Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations for young people ages 12 and up, reaching all 64 districts across the country.

The United States has been supporting Bangladesh's national Covid-19 vaccination campaign. This includes training nearly 7,000 healthcare professionals to safely administer vaccines, donating cold-chain freezer trucks, and providing freezers and other equipment for health facilities to properly store and transport vaccines across the country.

"We are proud to donate another shipment of Pfizer vaccines and help Bangladesh keep the momentum in getting as many people vaccinated as possible, especially youth. The United States will continue to donate millions more doses of Pfizer vaccines and stand together with Bangladesh in its aim to vaccinate 40 per cent of the country's eligible population by the end of this year," said Ambassador Miller.

Meanwhile, the France Embassy said the vaccine support from France came as a gesture of solidarity to the friendly country Bangladesh's fight against Covid-19 pandemic. An Emirates flight carried the consignment of 1,197600 doses of AstraZeneca doses that arrived at Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday.

Moreover, a consignment of 2.2 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived here on Sunday as part of contributions from Canada through COVAX facility. "Canada's commitment to ensuring everyone everywhere has access to these lifesaving vaccines is how we'll end this pandemic, together," said Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Prefontaine.









