UP chairman candidate, another killed in Nabinagar



Ershadul Haque

Local police arrested one Sohag Miah, 33, in connection with the incident.

Other deceased of the incident is Badal Sarker, a bike driver. He was carrying Ershadul, who was contesting the Natghar Union Parishad as a chairman candidate.

Ershadul is the son of incumbent chairman Abul Kashem of the union parishad and Badal is the son of Kurighar's Santosh Sarker.

Nabinagar Police Station's Officer in Charge (OC) Aminur Rashid told this correspondent that after the occurrence, tension is prevailing in the area. Additional police forces were deployed in the area to control the situation.

Witnesses said that some unidentified miscreants opened fire while Ershadul was conducting election campaign in the area riding on the bike of Badal. They had died on the way to Dhaka for better treatment. Earlier, they were taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital after the incident.

After the incident, followers of Ershadul attacked on the houses of his rival in the polls.









