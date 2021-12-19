Pilgrims, migrants fleeced as syndicate raises Biman fare for Mid East

Leaders of Bangladesh Pilgrims and Haji Welfare Council (BPHWC) on Saturday demanded neutral probe through government intelligence agencies and punitive measures against the people responsible for fleecing Middle East bound passengers by illegally hiking the ticket prices of Biman Bangladesh.

They alleged that in collaboration with a section of the Biman sales office officials of Motijheel, some errant air ticketing agencies have been charging extra fare for Middle East bound passengers after showing fake booking of air tickets.

Failing to get tickets for the usual price, passengers have been buying tickets from the agencies by paying additional Tk 11,000 to 23,000, they said.

"Due to the malpractice, some 60 to 100 seats of Biman remain empty in every trip. As a result, the government is losing huge amount of revenue from the sector," said Dr Abdullah Al Naser, President of BPHWC, at a press conference held at

Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Naser sought interference of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan to reduce plane fares in the routes for the betterment of pilgrims and Bangladeshi migrants working there.

He also claimed that their allegations of price manipulation by the syndicate will be proved if the documents of Biman sales office and Middle East bound flights are verified. The members of the syndicate have been earning lots of money and laundering huge amount by increasing plane fares illegally.

BPHWC Adviser Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan Hassan, also panel chief of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), said that after closure of Hajj and restrictions on Umrah for the last two years, a large number of passengers have been waiting for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage this year.

"But, most of the pilgrims are facing sufferings due to not getting air tickets for fair prices. The government should take necessary steps against the syndicate for easing the pilgrimage," he said.

Among others, BPHWC Vice President Md Tajul Islam, leaders Abu Daud Faisal and Md Manik were present at the programme.







