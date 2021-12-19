Govt labelling credit of victory to one person: Fakhrul

On the golden jubilee of victory the government is distorting the history of the Liberation War by recognizing the credit of our victory to one person, claimed BNP.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam said this at a discussion meeting held at the registry ground in Sylhet on Saturday.

Fakhrul Islam said, "No individual or group fought the war of independence. Inspiring patriotic people of the country took part in the Liberation War in 1971. But the Awami League does not acknowledge the contribution of many heroes including Ziaur Rahman and Ataul Gani Osmani," said Fakrul Islam and added,"

"The golden jubilee celebrated nationally on December 16 did not name anyone other than Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Through this, the Awami League has distorted the real history of the Liberation War," BNP Secretary General added.

He said, "Without, election under neutral government, BNP will not participate in any election of the country. BNP is prepared to jump into the war against the present government like 1971."

For this, the BNP leader

calls all people and political parties of the country to wave mass uprising against the government.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Even in the long 50 years of independence, we have failed to manage a habitable land for our children, we failed also to establish the dream of 1971 to build a democratic country."

Criticizing the government's development projects, BNP leader said, "The number of poor people in the country has increased. On the other hand, a few corrupted people own crores of money under the umbrella of the government. This is how the grave of democracy has been dug in the country."

Alleging that government imprisoned Khaleda Zia and pushed her to death in a false fabricated case out of conspiracy, the BNP Secretary General said, "Khaleda Zia is on the verge of death but government is not allowing her to go abroad for better treatment."

"Ziaur Rahman led the liberation of Sylhet on December 15, 1971. But this government, now in power by force, wants to erase the real history and present a false story to the new generation," alleged Fakrul Islam.

After the commencement of the discussion meeting, the two groups of the BNP got involved in a scuffle in front of the stage at the Sylhet registry ground. Both sides vandalized chairs in the meeting place.

BNP leaders alleged that infiltrators of the ruling party were involved in the fight at the meeting ground.









