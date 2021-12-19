Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt labelling credit of victory to one person: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

On the golden jubilee of victory the government is distorting the history of the Liberation War by recognizing the credit of our victory to one person, claimed BNP.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam said this at a discussion meeting held at the registry ground in Sylhet on Saturday.
Fakhrul Islam said, "No individual or group fought the war of independence. Inspiring patriotic people of the country took part in the Liberation War in 1971. But the Awami League does not acknowledge the contribution of many heroes including Ziaur Rahman and Ataul Gani Osmani," said Fakrul Islam and added,"
"The golden jubilee celebrated nationally on December 16 did not name anyone other than Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Through this, the Awami League has distorted the real history of the Liberation War," BNP Secretary General added.
He said, "Without, election under neutral government, BNP will not participate in any election of the country. BNP is prepared to jump into the war against the present government like 1971."
For this, the BNP leader
calls all people and political parties of the country to wave mass uprising against the government.  
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Even in the long 50 years of independence, we have failed to manage a habitable land for our children, we failed also to establish the dream of 1971 to build a democratic country."
Criticizing the government's development projects, BNP leader said, "The number of poor people in the country has increased. On the other hand, a few corrupted people own crores of money under the umbrella of the government. This is how the grave of democracy has been dug in the country."
Alleging that government imprisoned Khaleda Zia and pushed her to death in a false fabricated case out of conspiracy, the BNP Secretary General said, "Khaleda Zia is on the verge of death but government is not allowing her to go abroad for better treatment."
"Ziaur Rahman led the liberation of Sylhet on December 15, 1971. But this government, now in power by force, wants to erase the real history and present a false story to the new generation," alleged Fakrul Islam.
After the commencement of the discussion meeting, the two groups of the BNP got involved in a scuffle in front of the stage at the Sylhet registry ground. Both sides vandalized chairs in the meeting place.
BNP leaders alleged that infiltrators of the ruling party were involved in the fight at the meeting ground.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘India’s defence, aerospace mfg sector will be Rs 1t in 2022’
552 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char: Navy
Two years into pandemic, WHO emergencies chief eyes ‘brighter future’
UP chairman candidate, another killed in Nabinagar
Pilgrims, migrants fleeced as syndicate raises Biman fare for Mid East
Govt labelling credit of victory to one person: Fakhrul
AL vows to foil national, int’l intrigues against country
Covid: 4 more die, positivity rate below 1pc


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft