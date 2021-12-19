AL vows to foil national, int’l intrigues against country



AL took out a large victory procession marking the golden jubilee of Independence and Mujib Barsha in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The leaders also pledged that under the leadership of AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the party will curb communal and undemocratic evil forces in the country.

The ruling party took out the procession from the gate of the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and victory during the Mujib Year. The party claimed that millions of people took part in the procession.

Before the start of the procession, the central influential leaders of the Awami League gave introductory speeches from a platform set up on a truck in front of the Institution of Engineers near Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Amir Hossain Amu, a member of the AL's advisory council, presided over the rally. He said "We will move forward by foiling national and international

conspiracies."

We will move forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina by confronting all the evil forces, undemocratic conspiracies, communal conspiracies politically - this is our oath today, Amu added.

At the same time, AL presidium member Matia Chowdhury said, "Everyone has to take an oath from today's victory rally. We will build the Golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina."

Presidium member Abdur Razzak said, "We have to take oath today to continue the trend of development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina."

AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, a member of the presidium and mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, said that Bangladesh is moving forward at a tremendous pace in all fields and a united front should be formed against those who wanted to sabotage the progress of this development.

Presidium member Abdur Rahman said that after the assassination of Bangabandhu, those who said 'Joy Bangla' will not be the slogan, but today the whole capital has been shaken by the Joy Bangla slogan in the voices of millions of people. Today, there is a demand everywhere that the verdict should be executed on the soil of the country by bringing back Tarique Rahman who was involved in the assassination attempt on Bangabandhu daughter Sheikh Hasina by launching a grenade attack on 21st August. Let all evil forces, politics be destroyed.

Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Millions of people have come on this victory march today. Now our oath is to build the Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation, to build the country as a democratic and non-communal place under the leadership of his daughter Sheikh Hasina."

The procession started at 3:30 pm under the leadership of the central leaders of the party. Many small processions came and joined the meeting place from 12 noon. Leaders and activists of Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Mahila Awami League, Chhatra League, each thana and ward Awami League and allied organizations of Dhaka city joined the programme with separate processions. Leaders and activists came to the rally wearing red and green clothes, holding flags in their hands or wrapped around their heads.

Apart from horse-drawn carriages, trucks and motorbikes, the leaders and activists were seen joining the rally on elephants. The procession started in a festive atmosphere by playing musical instruments with banners and festoons. An hour after the start of the procession, the leaders and activists from the front reached Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32.

At around 5:00 pm, the central leaders of the AL began their closing remarks on a stage built next to the Dhanmondi 32 in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim spoke there. AL Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and others were present there.













